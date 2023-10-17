Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the new animated, spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation, “CURSES!,” premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, October 27.

Here’s how the series is described: When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it’s up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, along with his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes and finally lift the curse for good.

The family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (“DreamWorks Dragons”) and Jeff Dixon (“The Hurricane Heist”). John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place” Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Tron: Uprising”) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) and Justin Copeland (“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”) serving as creative consultants.

The series features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”) as Pandora, Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”) as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”) as Sky, SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Alex, Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) as Stanley, James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as Larry, Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) as Margie, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”) as Georgia Snitker and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) as Cornelius.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related