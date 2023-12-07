Steve Hotelling — Apple’s senior executive overseeing touch-screen technology, health sensors and the company’s Face ID interface — is leaving the company, according to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman.

He also oversaw the company’s camera engineering team and was involved in efforts to develop custom sensors. In addition, Hotelling led depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality and work on components behind haptic feedback and ProMotion high-frame-rate displays.

One source who worked with Hotelling and spoke with Bloomberg said that “outside of Apple’s chips efforts,” he was “the single greatest driver for innovation” at the company. “No one was more brilliant than Steve,” another longtime colleague of Hotelling’s told Bloomberg.

Gurman says his responsibilities are being divided up between multiple folks, including Alan Gilchrist, who took over managing the company’s camera and depth sensor teams. Another executive, Wei Chen, is in charge of many display technologies.

