Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: An official Doctor Who game.

Dive into a mysterious new adventure right now! Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist combines a thrilling new story and challenging puzzle gameplay into an epic adventure across time and space.

Play as the Thirteenth Doctor as you solve mysteries, search for hidden items, discover secret rooms, and complete exciting quests. Finding the smallest clues will help The Doctor solve this new, compelling mystery!

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist:

+ Find hidden objects

+ Enjoy beautiful graphics

+ Immerse yourself in a captivating Doctor Who storyline

+ Play breathtaking mini-games and events

+ Play online or offline

+ Unlock new areas

Enjoy different quest modes

“Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist” includes a wide variety of mysterious quests and hidden object search modes. To make things even more exciting, we constantly update our content with new mysteries!

Play “Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist” now! Can you solve the mystery?

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

