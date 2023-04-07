Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso ranks eighth on this week’s top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood. That’s down from fifth last week, but the show has made the top 10 list every week since its season two debut.

Also, Apple TV+s new movie, Tetris, make the list, coming in seventh place.

Other shows in the top 10 list are: The Night Agent (first place); John Wick (second place); Yellowjackets (third place); Succession (fourth place); Murder Mystery 2 (fifth place); Rabbit Hole (sixth place); Everything Everywhere All at Once (ninth place); and The Mandalorian (10th place).

About Apple TV+

