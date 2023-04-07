Apple has released macOS 13.3.1 iOS 16.4.1, and iPadOS 16.4.1. All have important bug fixes and security updates.

Here are Apple’s release notes for macOS Ventura 13.3.1:

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac including:

– Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

– Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 can be downloaded via the Software Update section of the System Settings.

Here are Apple’s release notes for iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1: This updates provides important bug fixes and security updates including:

° Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations;

° Siri does not respond in some cases.

iOS 16‌‌.4 and iPadOS 16.4 can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

