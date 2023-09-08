Apple is slated to unveil four new iPhone models at next week’s “Wanderlust” event: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

TrendForce predicts a production figure of approximately 80 million units for the iPhone 15 series. This represents a 6% year-over-year growth, bouncing back from last year’s Foxconn-related production hiccups, notes the research group.

The Pro series, armed with smoother production cycles and the Pro Max’s exclusive periscope lens, “is poised to be a consumer magnet and potentially propel the Pro series to constitute over 60% of Apple’s new device production,” notes Counterpoint. However, the research group says that with overall gloomy market sentiment and Huawei’s comeback in full swing, Apple’s total iPhone sales for the year may take a hit, expected to hover between 220 to 225 million units for a 5% year-over-year decline.

Counterpoint reiterates the iPhone 15 line-up will move from Lightning to USB-C ports and pack even better cameras. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with significant camera upgrades, sporting a 48MP main sensor to align with the Pro series.

“Furthermore, they will also be featuring Apple’s Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the Pro series promises cutting-edge processor upgrades, increased Dram capacity, and introduces a titanium-aluminum alloy frame,” says Counterpoint. “The Pro Max also intends to elevate mobile photography to the next level with its exclusive periscope lens.”

Countpoint says that, in light of the global economic downturn, Apple is contemplating a cautious pricing strategy to preserve its sales volumes. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast 48MP main cameras, they’ll inherit the A16 processor from the iPhone 14 Pro series, with no other significant upgrades, so their starting prices are projected to be aggressively competitive, notes the research group. The iPhone 15 Pro may sport several enhancements that inflate costs, yet these are anticipated to be offset by cost reductions in other components.

Overall, TrendForce predicts a stable pricing landscape for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, largely mirroring last year’s figures. The Pro Max, however, is a different story. Equipped with an exclusive high-cost periscope lens, it’s expected to command a premium—likely a bump of up to US$100—to reflect its increased production costs.

The “Wanderlust” event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 am (Pacific) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

Look for next Apple Watches to be unveiled alongside new iPhones. And there’s a good chance we’ll see an AirPods Pro charging case with a USB-C port, as well.

