Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith of Apple TV+’s “Emancipation” took home the Beacon Award at at the 2023 AAFCA [African American Film Critics Association] Awards.

Brian Tyree Henry of the streaming service’s “Causeway” won “Best Supporting Actor.” Apple TV+’s “Sidney” was named “Best Documentary.”

The AAFCA is the world’s largest group of Black film critics that gives its annual awards for excellence in film and television. You can find a complete list of winners here.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related