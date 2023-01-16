Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” won Best Foreign Language Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. And Paul Walter Hauser of the streaming service’s “Black Bird” won “Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.”

Both series are now streaming on Apple TV+ The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (formerly known as the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award) is an awards show presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA) to honor “the finest in cinematic achievement.” You can read the complete list of winners here.

