Since I’ll probably never going to get the “Mac Pad” I’ve dreamed of, maybe Apple will roll out what I envision as the ultimate laptop in 2025: one with an OLED touchscreen display and 5G support.

In a January 11 series of tweets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will release its first Mac laptop with an OLED display by the end of 2024 “at the earliest.” I think he’s right.

From Kuo’s tweets: Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding, so it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest. It’s expected that with Apple’s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years.

If we’re lucky, we’ll get a Mac laptop with an OLED touchscreen display. A January 11 Bloomberg report said the tech giant has was planning just such a device for 2025.

The MacBook Pro revamp being tested inside Apple purportedly keeps a “traditional laptop design” that also includes a standard trackpad and keyboard. However, the display would “support touch input and gestures – just like an iPhone and iPad.”

If the company decides to move forward with launching touchscreen Macs, Gurman says that the tech could eventually expand to other Mac models. However, he adds that Apple “isn’t actively working to combine the iPad and Mac operating systems.”

If we’re really lucky, this OLED touchscreen laptop would also support 5G. This would be a logical step for Apple as it’s yet to introduce any sort of cellular capability for its Mac laptop line.

Various iPad models have various cellar options, so why not Mac laptops with built-in 5G? After all, we’ll almost certainly see an Apple-built modem within two years. Let’s see it available for Macs, as well as iPhones and iPads.

