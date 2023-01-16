Apple has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. It has a photo of the civil rights leader and the following quote: “This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

Apple is also offering a free copy of the civil rights leader’s book, “Stride Toward Freedom,” at the Apple Bookstore. Its an account of the first successful large-scale act of nonviolent resistance in America: the Montgomery bus boycott.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is today. It’s an American federal holiday marking the birthday of the main spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement. The day is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King’s birthday (Jan. 15).

