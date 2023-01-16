According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser and corroborated by MacRumors, Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow. It could well be updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that were originally expected to debut in late 2022.

The latest rumors had their related pegged for March or April. However, Apple has filed what appears to be an unreleased MacBook Pro with model identifier A2779 in a Canadian regulatory database on January 11, as spotted by Wade Penner on Twitter. He says the filing reveals that the new MacBook Pro models will support Wi-Fi 6E, which uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections.

Released in October 2021, current MacBook Pro models sport 5nm M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Upcoming models will almost certainly pack M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some reports have said will be the first 3nm Apple Silicon processors.

What’s more, regarding the updates of the MacBook Pros, Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be equipped with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst in October 2022.

However, the updated laptops aren’t expected to feature any major design changes.

