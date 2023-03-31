“John Wick” makes a comeback after the franchise’s chapter 4 hits theaters. Ted Lasso” and “Succession” continue to go strong on this week’s top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood.

John Wick is in the lead spot, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is in fifth place (down from fourth last week), and Succession follows in sixth place. Also in the top 10 are The Night Agent (second place), Everything Everywhere All at Once (third), Yellowjackets (fourth), John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum (seventh), Boston Strangler, The Last of Us (ninth), and Swarm (10th).

