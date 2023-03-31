Apple Gangnam opened today in the heart of Seoul’s world-famous Gangnam District. This new space invites customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, and receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable specialists.

Customers can also participate in free Today at Apple sessions, including a limited-time Pop-Up Studio Spatial Audio listening experience featuring K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. Participants are able to register at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.

Apple Gangnam is Apple’s sixth retail store in South Korea. With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 527 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related