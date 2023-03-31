Apple says the New York Philharmonic will perform at the Apple Fifth Avenue retail store in New York City today from 6-6:45 to celebrate the launch of Apple Music Classical. And the session is already full.

The tech giant says the event will consist of Big Apple-inspired pieces, including Steve Reich’s New York Counterpoint, selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, and Duke Ellington’s Clarinet Lament.

On March 28 Apple debuted Apple Music Classical, a new standalone music streaming app “designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve.” According to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, with Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can: easily find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more.

Apple Music Classical is available on the App Store and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. With over 5 million tracks, Apple Music Classical is home to the world’s largest classical music catalog, covering the whole spectrum from celebrated recordings to forgotten gems.

