Human: Fall Flat+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Human: Fall Flat +s available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, sadly, for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Human: Fall Flat+ is a hilarious, light-hearted platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or up to 4 players online. Now available on Apple Arcade.

Human: Fall Flat+ is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded.

MORE HUMANS, MORE MAYHEM – Need a hand getting that boulder on to a catapult, or need someone to break that wall? Online multiplayer for up to 4 players transforms the way Human: Fall Flat+ is played.

MIND BENDING PUZZLES – Explore open-ended levels full of challenging puzzles and hilarious distractions. Try new paths and discover all the secrets!

A BLANK CANVAS – Your Human is yours to customize. With outfits from builder to chef, skydiver, miner, astronaut and ninja. Choose your head, upper and lower body and get creative with the colors!

FREE GREAT CONTENT – Since launch more than four brand new levels have launched free of charge with even more on the horizon. What could the next dreamscape have in store?

A VIBRANT COMMUNITY – Streamers and YouTubers flock to Human: Fall Flat+ for its unique, hilarious gameplay. Fans have watched these videos more than 3 Billion times!

Human: Fall Flat+ is a multi-player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

Also, JellyCar Worlds 1.2 is available on Apple Arcade with a variety of updates. The biggest change is an all-new world that Walaber says is “the final adventure world” that includes the new Chili Pepper turbo powerup.

The update also includes a “Level Rush” to let players create custom multi-level race challenges and “Skull Rush” for the “ultimate challenge.”

