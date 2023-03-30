Apple has released iTunes 12.12.8 for Windows, adding security improvements and support for new devices.

iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple’s website. As Apple notes, with iTunes for Windows, you can manage your entire media collection in one place. Subscribe to Apple Music to access millions of songs. Buy music and movies from the iTunes Store. And sync content from your computer to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

