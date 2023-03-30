EZVIZ has launched its H3 2K Smart Home Wi-fi Camera in the US. It features AI powered human/vehicle detection, color night vision, active defense, customizable voice alerts and two-way talk.

It also sends notifications, particularly when people are walking past or cars driving past and provides users with the option to customize a detection area. The H3 2K Smart Home Wi-fi Camera can render everything in 2K clarity with color night vision, according to the folks at EZVIZ.

Even visitors backlit by the sun can be seen clearly, without appearing dark with an overly exposed background, they add. The H3 2K smart home wi-fi camera is available from Amazon for manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$89.99.

