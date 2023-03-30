Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s Beats by Dre is collaborating with Verdy’s “Girls Don’t Cry” brand on a special edition of Beats Flex earbuds that go on sale March 31.

° From iMore: Apple confirms its classical music app is coming to Android soon.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, other tech company executives and many AI academics signed a letter urging caution concerning “emergent” AI more powerful than GPT-4.

° From iDownloadBlog: Apple announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference will be held June 5-9. As is the custom, this teaser image was quickly turned into wallpapers that you can find here.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Web Bixby, David Ginsburg, Kyle Swager, Guy Serle, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Ben Roethig provides a weather report before digging into the last part of a MacVoices Live! discussion that includes how spam on all platforms is getting smarter and more aggressive. and the services used to combat it. (Part 3)

