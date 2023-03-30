Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.
° From AppleInsider: Apple’s Beats by Dre is collaborating with Verdy’s “Girls Don’t Cry” brand on a special edition of Beats Flex earbuds that go on sale March 31.
° From iMore: Apple confirms its classical music app is coming to Android soon.
° From Cult of Mac: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, other tech company executives and many AI academics signed a letter urging caution concerning “emergent” AI more powerful than GPT-4.
° From iDownloadBlog: Apple announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference will be held June 5-9. As is the custom, this teaser image was quickly turned into wallpapers that you can find here.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Web Bixby, David Ginsburg, Kyle Swager, Guy Serle, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Ben Roethig provides a weather report before digging into the last part of a MacVoices Live! discussion that includes how spam on all platforms is getting smarter and more aggressive. and the services used to combat it. (Part 3)
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today