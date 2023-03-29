According to the data analyzed by the Atlas VPN team, Apple overtook Samsung as the most popular smartphone in the first months of 2023.

The freemium VPN service says this is a significant shift in the global smartphone market, as Samsung has been the dominant player for several years. Nearly through all of 2022, Samsung had the highest market share of all smartphones.

In October 2023, Apple surpassed Samsung’s market share by 0.2%. Despite that, Samsung regained its position at the top the next month, claiming 28.33% of the market share. Apple’s market share in November and December stayed just slightly behind, with 27.48% and 26.98%, respectively.

However, at the start of 2023, two months in a row, iPhones are now the leading smartphone, according to AtlasVPN. In January, Apple made up 27.6%, while Samsung had 27.09% of the market share. Next month, Apple’s share dropped slightly to 27.1%, and so did Samsung’s to 26.75%.

Currently, the world has about 6.84 billion smartphone users, of which 1.85 billion are using iPhones and 1.82 billion have chosen a Samsung, according to AtlasVPN. However, it is essential to note that these numbers are just estimates, as some people might have multiple phones and use both Apple and Samsung devices, the report adds.

Xiaomi phones comprised 12.29% of the market in February, while Oppo had a 6.86% share. Huawei’s smartphones have declined for the past 6 months and reached a market share of 4.84% last month.

“While it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, Apple’s success will likely continue due to its strong brand image, customer loyalty, and effective marketing,” says Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN, Vilius Kardelis. “While Samsung is undoubtedly a formidable rival, it will need to innovate and differentiate itself to catch up to Apple.”

