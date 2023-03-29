The Indian personal computer (PC) market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets such as the iPad) suffered a major decline of 22% year-on-year, with 4.1 million units shipped in quarter four of 2022, according to new estimates from Canalys.

However, it’s good news for Apple. The tech giant saw annual growth of its Mac and iPad sales in India increase by 60.2% year-over-year from quarter four of 2021 to quarter four of 2022.

Apple now has 13.9% of India’s PC market compared to 6.8% a year ago. The only company ahead of Apple regarding Indian PC sales is HP, which has 23.2% market share. However, HP saw annual sales decline 27.6% year-over-year. Lenovo and Dell also saw sales fall annually.

Canalys says the overall year-over-year drop in India’s PC sales was due to a steep fall in notebook shipments, which were down 31% to 2.3 million units. Desktop shipments fell by 5% to 695,000 units, while tablet shipments decreased by 7% to 1.2 million units.

However, Canalys says that, overall, 2022 was a successful year for the industry in India, with shipments up 5% on 2021. While notebook shipments fell 7% to 11 million units, desktop and tablet shipments increased significantly by 37% and 21% to 3.2 million and 5.4 million units respectively in 2022.

