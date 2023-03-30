Netflix is working to bring its nascent video-game service to television sets for the first time, moving beyond smartphones and tablets in a sign of its growing ambitions, reports Bloomberg. And you may be able to use your iPhone as a controller.

Code hidden within Netflix's app includes references to games played on TVs, signaling that such a plan is in motion. The code also mentions using phones as video-game controllers.

Code hidden within Netflix’s app includes references to games played on TVs, signaling that such a plan is in motion. The code also mentions using phones as video-game controllers.

He added that one one line of code he found within Netflix’s iOS app code reads, “Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

