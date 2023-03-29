As previously reported, Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) found that most iPhone buyers trade-in their previous iPhone, while a surprising percentage hold on to it. A surprisingly low percentage sell their old iPhone on their own.

Now CIRP data on iPhone owners shows why. iPhones’ useful lives are longer than their typical US ownership, so they tend to hold their value.

“We looked at the condition of the display and the battery, two of the most important factors in continuing to use an existing smartphone,” says CIRP. “For customers that upgraded from a previous iPhone, four-fifths have a display that is either ‘perfect’ or ‘scratched but usable.’ Only 6% of previous phones had a display that was unusable.”

