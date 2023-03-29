Apple managed to sustain its iPhone shipments in Mexico in quarter four of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Keeping the iPhone 11 alive in the region has driven its volume and share, adds the research group.

However, going through one of its toughest years, Mexico’s smartphone market saw its shipments fall 21% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, notes Counterpoint.

“High inflation combined with political turmoil has led consumers to delay their smartphone purchases,” says Analyst Tina Lu. “On the other hand, many sales channels were still carrying high inventory in quarter four. All this led to a sudden drop in shipments. The market is not expected to return to growth in the first half of 2023 due to continued economic turbulence and the first half of 2022 shipments being high. It is more likely to remain flat and grow 1-2% in the best case.”

Samsung, Mexico’s top-selling smartphone brand, saw volume decrease year-over-year, but saw an increase in share to 27.1%. Second place Motorola has 22.6%, third place OPPO has 12.6%, and Apple has 12%.

