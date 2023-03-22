When consumers buy a new iPhone, they have a wide range of options for disposing of their current mobile phone. Apple, mobile carriers, and other retailers have made it very easy for buyers to extract value from a functioning phone – and sometimes a non-functioning phone.

According to Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) these days, most iPhone buyers trade-in their previous iPhone, while a surprising percentage hold on to it. A surprisingly low percentage sell their old iPhone on their own.

CIRP says that, among consumers that bought a new iPhone in 2022, 43% traded in their previous iPhone. Another 7% sold to a third-party, so half of consumers were compensated for the value for their retired iPhone.

