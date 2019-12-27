Apple is donating funds to support fire fighting efforts in Australia, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter, according to MacRumors.com.

Emergency-level fires have swept across parts of New South Wales and South Australia. The death toll and number of injured firefighters has risen, as the country’s severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continues.

Cook tweeted: “Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.”

