Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.4

macOS Ventura 13.3

macOS Ventura 13.3 can be downloaded via the Software Update section of the System Settings. Here are Apple’s release notes about the upgrade:

° 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard;

° Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image;

° Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library;

° Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards;

° New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba;

° Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected;

° VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app;

° Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding;

° Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device;

° Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4

iOS 16‌‌.4 and iPadOS 16.4 can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad. Here are Apple’s release notes:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

° 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard;

° Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen;

° Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you;

° Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library;

° VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app;

° Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected;

° Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device;

° Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home;

° Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

watchOS 9.4

Apple Watch owners can download watchOS 9.4 by opening up the Apple Watch app on their iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌. Here are Apple’s release notes:

° Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep;

° Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine;

° AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Also, there’s support for new emoji.

tvOS 16.4

Apple hasn’t released details on tvOS 16.4, but it almost certainly has bug fixes and performance tweaks. The upgradecan be downloaded by going to the Settings app on your Apple TV set-top box. Then go to System > Software Update.

