US shipments of PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) fell 23% year on year in quarter four (Q4) of 2022 to 16.1 million units as demand remained muted by high inflation and economic uncertainty, according to a new report by Canalys. However, Apple did better than most companies.

Canalys says shipments of notebooks (including mobile workstations) fell by 24%, while desktops (including desktop workstations) declined by 22%. Tablets grew by a modest 2% to 12.6 million units, as heavy discounting and promotions during the holiday season helped clear retail inventories.

For full-year 2022, US PC shipments fell by 18% while tablet shipments remained flat compared with 2021. With the market set to be constrained by subdued demand and ongoing inventory correction in 2023, Canalys expects PC shipments to fall by a further 12% and tablet shipments by 15% this year.

When it comes to desktops and notebooks for all of 2022, Mac sales were down only 1.1% with sales of 9.9 million units. Apple now has 13.5% of the US personal computer market (which doesn’t include tablets such as the iPad), trailing Dell (26.3%), HP (23.9%), and Lenov0 (15.9%).

Canalys says Apple saw the smallest decline of the top vendors in 2022 as its new M series devices drove refreshes and attracted new users throughout the year.

When it comes to tablets, Apple continues to dominate the market, seeing 13.8% year-over-year growth in 2022. The iPad now has 46% of the US tablet market, ahead of Amazon (23.6%), Samsung (16.3%), TCL (4.3%), and Microsoft (2.9%).

