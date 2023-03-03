Apple has announced a new effort to support improved water, sanitation, and hygiene outcomes in India.

In partnership with environmental NGO Frank Water, Apple is supporting the development of an innovative, scalable approach that strengthens local water management and decision making, and expands equitable access to water quality data.

“Some of the most powerful solutions to climate change and the global water crisis come from the communities living every day with these challenges,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives.”

Beginning with a pilot in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Frank Water is surveying households and analyzing multiple data sources to map how water is used in the area. To do this, the organiation uses hydrological modeling and is developing a state-of-the-art decision support process, which puts tools in the hands of the community.

Building on this more comprehensive and accurate understanding of water usage, the partnership brings together leading experts, local organisations, businesses, and community members in the pilot area to improve collaborative decision-making around shared water resources. Together, Apple, Frank Water, and local partners aim to use the enhanced data and expanded partnerships to demonstrate how collective water stewardship, working alongside businesses, can be a model to replicate across India and beyond.

Apple also continues to work with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along India’s coast. Mangroves are an especially powerful nature-based solution for carbon removal, with the capacity to store up to 10 times more carbon per acre than terrestrial forests.

Since the partnership launched in 2021, local villagers signed conservation agreements that helped over 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Under the agreements, village members receive sustained support in exchange for conserving privately owned mangrove forests. This effort is helping to transition the local economy while preserving the mangroves, keeping them intact and healthy.

In India, Apple also works with the Barefoot College, which trains rural women to become solar engineers in their communities. As the company continues to deepen its work across India, Apple is taking significant action to combat climate change through partnerships with its global suppliers. Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple is laser-focused on its ambitious 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain.

