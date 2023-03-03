Kimono Cats is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Kimono Cats is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Kimono Cats is a charming, easy to play game for all ages. Select your main-character cat and a companion-cat, and walk through a Japanese “matsuri” Festival, making your companion happy.

Throw darts at moving bubbles to give your companion a gift from a stall, play a mini-game, or encounter characters. Earn coins, to progress along the road to new areas that have new things to discover. Coins also allow you to purchase houses, shops, and decorative objects to design and build your own unique village.

You can take care of your village and visit other players’ villages, earning bonus coins, leaving gifts, messages, and stamps in their guest books. Play online or offline. Kimono Cats is designed to help you smile a bit more every day.

Kimono Cats is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

