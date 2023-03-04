Apple’s vice president of cloud engineering Michael Abbott plans to leave the tech giant, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The role will be taken over by Jeff Robbin, a longtime Apple engineering vice president known as the creator of iTunes.

Abbot joined Apple in 2018. From 2008 to 2010, het was senior vice president, Apps and Services at Palm, where he created and led the webOS development teams. He left when Palm was acquired byHP, and went to Twitter, where he took the title of vice president of Engineering with the mission of improving infrastructure reliability. From 2011-2018, Abbott has worked with start-ups, including the prestigious firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. He went through the board of Plex, invested in Snapchat, or advised Jawbone.

Raised in Saratoga, California, Abbott earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 1994 from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and has completed coursework towards a PhD from the University of Washington.

