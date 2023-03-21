Philip Lee, the designer of Classicbot, has a new US$46 version of Trashbot that’s a functional stationary set.

“The Trashbot 2.0 stationery set is inspired by classic Mac OS from the 80s, featuring unique desktop and icon designs,” he told Apple World Today. “It brings the classic OS to life and is a perfect gift for Apple fans.”

The set includes:

• A whiteboard that resembles a Mac desktop;

• A Trashbot figure that doubles as a pen holder;

• A 200-page Memo Pad that looks like a dialogue box;

• Three desktop icons with magnetic backs that depict the classic Mail, Folder, and Disk icons;

• Error bot figure x1;

• Memo Pad x2 (200 pages in total);

The Trashbot with display is 8.5 cm tall. The whiteboard dimension is 13.5cm x 18.5cm.

