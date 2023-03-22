Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From the DCSS: A display shipment report from Apple’s supply chain shows iPhone 14 display orders decreased sharply when compared to the iPhone 13 in the same time period.

° From The Times of India: The Karnataka government has approved Apple partner Foxconn’s application at its State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC).

° From iMore: A rare Apple computer worth thousands was found in a $250 auctioned storage unit.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple Watch ChatGPT client originally called watchGPT jumped to the top of Apple’s App Store earlier this month, offering a slick AI experience right on your wrist. However, after Apple cracked down on “GPT” being in app names, the app had to pivot and change its name to “Petey.”

° From Macworld Live!: On the new episode, the latest MacVoices Live! panel starts off sharing some “Spam and Scams” stories that they have experienced and that might be coming to a device near you. Then, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea talk about why they might use Apple’s new virtual personal shopping option before digging into the current state of the Silicon Valley Bank situation. (Part 1)

