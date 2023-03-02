Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From India Today: Apple’s Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers talks about everything that Apple Silicon is enabling and how the company is committed to ensure that all its products, including Mac Pro, are powered by cutting-edge Apple Silicon processors.

° From 9to5Mac: Last year, Apple dropped $100 million into a space race movie starring Scarlett Johansson titled “Project Artemis.” Now, the movie is filming at the iconic Kennedy Space Center, filling the press site with vintage cars to match the era of the film.

° From AppleInsider: Sony has officially unveiled its lineup of Bravia XR TVs compatible with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2, and smart homes with HomeKit.

° From Cult of Mac: Oops. Seems Linux won’t run on Apple Silicon Macs after all.

° From MacVoices Live!: Joe Kissell has just updated “Take Control of iCloud” to the 9th edition, more than another Take Control book. On the new episode of MacVoices Live!, he discusses the upsides and downsides of end-to-end encryption via Apple’s Advanced Data Protection, and what it means for older devices. (Part 1)

