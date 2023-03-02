Blackmagic Design has announced new lower prices for the Blackmagic Cloud Store family of high performance network storage.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB (pictured) is now reduced by US$640 to $2,355, Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB is reduced by $2,000 to $7,595 and Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB is reduced by $7,000 to $22,995.

According to the folks at Blackmagic Design, the price reductions have been made possible by better sourcing of the high speed flash storage memory used in the Blackmagic Cloud Store models. Blackmagic Cloud Store and Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini are fast high capacity network disks designed to handle the large media files used on Hollywood feature films.

With built in Dropbox and Google Drive sync, files can be distributed between multiple Blackmagic Cloud Stores globally so each site has fast local file access, even though files can be distributed on lower cost internet connections. Blackmagic Cloud Store models are in stock and available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

