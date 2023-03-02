As announced on Apple’s Developer website, peer group benchmarks are now available in App Analytics.

Apple says that Analytics in App Store Connect is a helpful tool with a breadth of features to help you understand and improve how your app is performing on the App Store. With metrics related to acquisition, usage, and monetization strategy, App Analytics enables you to monitor results in each stage of the customer lifecycle, from awareness to conversion and on to retention.

Starting today, Apple says you can put your app’s performance into context using peer group benchmarks, which compare your app’s performance to that of similar apps on the App Store. The tech giant says peer group benchmarks provide “powerful new insights across the customer journey, so you can better understand what works well for your app and find opportunities for improvement.”

Apps are placed into groups based on their App Store category, business model, and download volume to ensure relevant comparisons. According to Apple, using differential privacy techniques, peer group benchmarks provide relevant and actionable insights — all while keeping the performance of individual apps private.

