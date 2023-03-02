Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of Apple Original Films and Skydance’s “The Gorge” starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, reports Deadline.

Scott Derrickson is on board to direct with Zach Dean penning the script, which he sold on spec to Skydance last year. In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer. Specific plot details about “The Gorge” are being kept under wraps, but it’s described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.

