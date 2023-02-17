Wednesday night at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, Apple TV+ celebrated the world premiere of its upcoming dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!.”

Starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, the 10-episode, half-hour series will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, February 17, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through April 7, on Apple TV+.

Red carpet attendees included ensemble cast members Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, alongside co-creators Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, and executive producers Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein.

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

“Hello Tomorrow!,” produced by MRC Television, is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

