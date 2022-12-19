Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: Availability of iPhone 14 Pro models are beginning to improve on Apple’s online store as the holidays continue to approach, a sign that the company has possibly largely caught up with demand following production disruptions.

° From Bloomberg: Small landowners in India may not be interested in giving up their farms to make room for an iPhone factory, and local officials see their control over land policies as a way to exercise their leverage.

° From AppleInsider: Epic Games will be paying a record-setting $520 million to settle a pair of FTC allegations concerning child privacy violations and tricking players of “Fortnite” into making purchases.

° From iMore: Elon Musk’s tumultuous tenure as Twitter CEO might be about to come to an abrupt end after the Tesla and Space X mogul vowed to abide by the results of a poll which is currently calling for him to step down.

° From 9to5Mac: As previously announced, the Dark Sky weather app that Apple acquired in 2020 is set to shutdown on January 1, 2023. Ahead of that shutdown, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite alternative weather apps for iPhone and iPad.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, this MacVoices Live! panel finishes off a discussion of the options you have for adding CarPlay to your vehicle, regardless of age, and why you would want to. Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, and Kelly Guimont share personal their personal experiences. (Part 3)

