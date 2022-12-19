Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at “Liaison,” a new, six episode thriller series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”).

The first French and English-language Apple Original series. “Liaison” will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: “Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

In additional to Cassell, the series also stars Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”), Peter Mullan (“Ozark”) César award winner Gérard Lanvin (“Call My Agent!”), Daniel Francis (“Small Axe”), Stanislas Merhar (“The Black Book”), Irène Jacob (“La double vie de Veronique”), Laetitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder in Mind”).

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

