Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From iMore: Alt Store’s developer is getting ready for third-party App Stores on iOS.

° From 9to5Mac: Alludo, the parent company of Parallels, has announced full support from Microsoft on virtualized versions of Windows on ARM platforms.

° From Cult of Mac: TSMC is going large with its Arizona plant. The Taiwanese company that makes processors for almost every type of Apple device committed itself to putting $3.5 billion into its U.S. subsidiary.

° From MacRumors: While many Apple Stores in the U.S. offer two-hour delivery of in-stock products for $9, customers should beware of potential theft and subsequent refund difficulties when considering this option, based on online complaints over the years.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Eric Bolden and Jeff Gamet continue to review their research into the current crop of Mastodon clients, a crop that seems to change almost daily. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related