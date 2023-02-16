Apple Studios has launched its first-ever Apple Studios Directors Program, described as an inclusive, new initiative focused on expanding opportunities for mid-career directors across the U.S., reports Deadline.

The article says the six-month program offers masterclasses focused on building and sustaining a career as a working episodic director. The program also will feature discussions with seasoned industry professionals on the craft and business of directing, opportunities to participate as shadowing directors on Apple Studios series, and a “one-of-a-kind experience” in Apple Park tailored to inspire innovation and creativity.

Successful participants will be positioned to direct content for Apple TV+. Three candidates will be chosen to participate in the 2023 program. Apple says the program “aims to uplift and champion mid-career directors in an environment in which every voice is heard and valued. Directors from under-represented communities and women are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Let’s have a little clarification. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service. Its original content is produced under the Apple Original Programs name. Apple Studio is an American film and television production company that is a subsidiary of Apple Inc.

