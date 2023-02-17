Optical component and module suppliers are gearing up for a surge in demand from a slew of new extended reality (XR) devices, with Apple said to be unveiling its mixed-reality (MR) headset later this year, according to DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

While Apple is believed to be preparing an augmented reality (AR) headset — rumored to be called the “Reality Pro” — the suppliers expect other firms to race to produce extended reality (XR) and mixed reality (MR) devices, the article adds.

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

