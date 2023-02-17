Poorna Jagannathan (“Never Have I Ever,” “Defending Jacob”) has joined the cast of the untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt from writer, producer, and director Jon Watts, reports Deadline.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Previously announced cast also includes Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan.

