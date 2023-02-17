Kandji, the device harmony platform for Apple devices in the enterprise, was ranked one of the fastest-growing business apps in Okta’s “Businesses at Work 2023” report. Within the report, Okta highlights the following:

Kandji posted a 172% year-over-year increase in customers.

As remote/hybrid work environments continue, tools like Kandji enable organizations to manage their devices safely outside the office.

With IT teams taking on more work, automating repetitive device management tasks will be essential for securely Apple devices while maintaining security and compliance requirements.

Okta is a company that “powers identity for the Internet.” It’s “Businesses at Work” report uses anonymized data from over 17,000 global customers and the Okta Integration Network to examine company’s to see how “they’re turning to technology to streamline operations, strengthen security, and elevate customer outcomes.”

