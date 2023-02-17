Lindy Booth (“The Librarians”) is set to star opposite Briana Middleton in Apple TV+’s drama series “Metropolis,” inspired by Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film, from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, reports Deadline.

She’ll play one of the lead characters in the movie, directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou. Middleton plays the series’ lead Finnie Polito, a new character, as the TV adaptation tells a new story.

About ‘Metrpolis’

Here’s how the original 1927 film by director Fritz Lang and writer Thea von Harbou is described: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

