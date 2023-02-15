VisionTek has announced the US$349 VT7400 docking station for macOS and Windows systems.

The dock supports three 4K displays and has four USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, all through a single USB-C cable. It is the latest addition to the VisionTek 7000 series, providing throughput speeds of up to 10 Gbps via the USB Type-A and USB-C ports, as well as USB BC 1.2 charging support for phone and tablet fast-charging needs.

The VT7400 is universally compatible with both USB-C and Thunderbolt ports. According to Michael Innes, president of VisionTek, it gives users the flexibility to plug any device into any port and achieve full transfer and charging speeds.

