° From MacRumors: Primate Labs today announced the launch of Geekbench 6, the newest version of the company’s cross-platform benchmarking suite.

° From AppleInsider: Cisco is working with seven partners to make it easier for enterprise customers to lease iPads with 0% financing.

° From Wired: Some narrators and authors aren’t happy after learning of a clause in contracts between authors and leading audiobook distributor Findaway Voices, which gave Apple the right to “use audiobooks files for machine learning training and models.”

° From 9to5Mac: IKEA has unveiled its latest smart home device today, an indoor air quality monitor. Named VINDSTYRKA, the new product comes with a large display and works with the company’s new Matter-enabled DIRIGERA smart hub for connectivity with HomeKit and other popular smart home platforms.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Joe Kissell, author of the sixth edition of “Take Control of 1Password,” continues with some of the features that the new version makes possible. (Part 2)

