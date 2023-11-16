Microsoft has announced the Windows App that it says “is your gateway to Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and remote PCs, securely connecting you to Windows devices and apps.”

It will be available for macOS, Windows, iOS, and iPadOS devices, as well as web browsers. Currently in preview/pre-release version, Windows App will purportedly allow you to use Windows App on many different types of devices on different platforms and form factors, such as desktops and laptops, tablets, smartphones, and through a web browser. When using a web browser on a desktop or laptop, you can connect without having to download and install any software, according to Microsoft.

The company says that features include:

Multiple monitor support.

Custom display resolutions.

Dynamic display resolutions and scaling.

Device redirection, such as webcams, audio, storage devices, and printers.

Microsoft Teams optimizations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related