Briana Middleton, one of the leads of Apple TV+’s “Sharper” movie, will headline the streaming service’s drama series “Metropolis,” inspired by Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film, reports Deadline.

She’s the first actor cast in the project, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Deadline says Middleton will play the lead role of Finnie Polito. It is a new character that did not appear in the movie, directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel, which was set in a futuristic urban dystopia and followed the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with the city master.

Esmail will write and direct the “Metropolis” adaptation for Apple TV+. He will exec produce with his Esmail Corp production partner Chad Hamilton.

Here’s how the original 1927 film by director Fritz Lang and writer Thea von Harbou is described: In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working-class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

