Encroute has announced Encrouter, a fully integrated encrypted VPN router for home and business use designed to allow people to provide pure VPN security for their entire home or business Internet, all from one device.

Encrouter also offers over 20 VPN server locations around the world to ensure better access to the open Internet and localized content with no bandwidth limitations. According to the folks at Encroute, key product features include:

° An iOS & Android Mobile Application to Control Settings/Features ;

° The ability to connect up to 250 devices;

° A Wi-Fi 6 connection;

° 100% owned and dedicated servers;

° WireGuard encryption;

° A “no log” policy;

° Diskless/driveless servers;

° Portless servers;

° No Access control;

° Coming soon: the ability to segment devices to different VPN servers;

Encrouter is now available in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe on www.encrouter.com and Amazon for US$390.

